myVesta is Debian fork of VestaCP that is under development by one of the VestaCP developers.
Focused on security and stability, with a lot of security improvements.

At least 4447 active servers powered by myVesta

Latest release: 0.9.9-0-6

Latest build date: 26-Jan-2024

Changelog: 
Version 0.9.9-0-6 [22-Jan-2024]
==================================================
* Few bugs fixed
If you get "GPG error apt.myvestacp.com signatures couldn't be verified, public key is not available NO_PUBKEY 88807D4B2221338C" - see our announcement.

Missed an update? Check out our previous change logs

How to install

Download the installation script:

curl -O http://c.myvestacp.com/vst-install-debian.sh

Then run it:

bash vst-install-debian.sh

... or use our installer generator.



About VestaCP

Special thanks to vestacp.com and Serghey Rodin for open-source VestaCP project.


License

Vesta is licensed under GPL v3 license