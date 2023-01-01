Support for Debian 12 (Debian 12 is recommended, but previous Debian releases are also supported)

Support for MySQL 8

nginx templates that can prevent denial-of-service on your server

You can host NodeJS apps

You can limit the maximum number of sent emails (per hour) per mail account and per hosting account, preventing hijacking of email accounts and preventing PHP malware scripts to send spam.

You can see what PHP scripts are sending emails, when and to whom

You can completely "lock" myVesta so it can be accessed only via secret URL, for example https://serverhost:8083/?MY-SECRET-URL During installation you will be asked to choose a secret URL for your hosting panel

Literally no PHP scripts will be alive on your hosting panel (won't be able to get executed), unless you access the hosting panel with secret URL parameter. Thus, when it happens that, let's say, some zero-day exploit pops up - attackers won't be able to access it without knowing your secret URL - PHP scripts from VestaCP will be simply dead - no one will be able to interact with your panel unless they have the secret URL.

You can see for yourself how this mechanism was built by looking at: src/deb/for-download/php/php.ini web/inc/secure_login.php

If you didn't set the secret URL during installation, you can do it anytime. Just execute in shell:

echo "<?php \$login_url='MY-SECRET-URL';" > /usr/local/vesta/web/inc/login_url.php

We disabled dangerous PHP functions in php.ini, so even if, for example, your customer's CMS gets compromised, hacker will not be able to execute shell scripts from within PHP.

Apache is fully switched to mpm_event mode, while PHP is running in PHP-FPM mode, which is the most stable PHP-stack solution OPCache is turned on by default

Auto-generating LetsEncrypt SSL for server hostname (signed SSL for Vesta 8083 port, for dovecot (IMAP & POP3) and for Exim (SMTP))

You can change Vesta port during installation or later using one command line: v-change-vesta-port [number]

ClamAV is configured to block zip/rar/7z archives that contains executable files (just like GMail)

Backup will run with lowest priority (to avoid load on server), and can be configured to run only by night (and to stop on the morning and continue next night)